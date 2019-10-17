From Ag building to work of art in Mount Pleasant

MT. PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - It was just a big white wall, but an East Texas artist saw it as much more than that. He saw a canvas.
The Mount Pleasant Rodeo Arena was visited by dozens of high school students are turning a wall into cowboy art.
Artist David Freeman is always looking for a way to bring artists together to shake up the idea that paintings are a solitary creation.
“It might take years to kind of stretch to the level they might could get in a couple of times painting on a mural together collaboratively, you know. And they’ll remember that. That muscle memory will stick with them,” Freeman said.
He’s talking about different art styles being shared between artists. Mount Pleasant Junior Zaushaoynn “Zizi” Lee likes being part of the hive.
“Are you guys arguing at all - ‘don’t do it like that!’” I said to Zizi.
“No, because we all know we all have different artistic styles. Not all art’s the same. So it’s like, ‘oh you did that? I know you did that so I like the way that you finished it,’“Lee responded.
Freeman did a conceptual painting which guides the artists. Junior Allie Fincher says her favorite part of mural-making is:
“Probably mixing the colors; the highlights,” Fincher revealed.
Mount Pleasant High School Art Teacher Laura Kirkland says the students do work together, but not quite this way.
“They’re used to doing critiques of each other and things like that, but yeah, doing a group project is different for sure but they’re doing really well. They’re working together; just got right in there,” Kirkland said.
As did the art students from Chapel Hill High School the day before. They blocked it out, and the Mount Pleasant students will finish off the two-day project.
And you can bet all the students will say the same thing when they drive by.
“Like, mom, you know I painted that, the pink boot? I did that,” Lee beamed.
‘I am impressed with it. It’s just turning out wonderful,” Freeman said.
One thing’s for sure, none of them will give this painting the boot.
The mural is 17 feet high and 54 feet wide. Artist David Freeman will finish the mural by doing the Mount Pleasant Rodeo lettering, but says he will do very little touching up on the student’s work.
