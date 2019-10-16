WEXBTRA: Emergency drill in Henderson simulated response to hurricane

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Counties across East Texas participated in emergency drills today.
KLTV’s Alex Larue was at the hospital in Henderson to see emergency personnel practicing a response to major weather event like a hurricane or a tornado.
People near the hospital in Henderson may have heard a lot of sirens and the sounds of helicopters flying over. There wasn’t any cause for concern; it was all part of the drill.
About 30 different organizations in multiple counties took part in the drill, which simulated a hurricane that caused mass casualties. Kilgore College nursing students served as the “victims” in the drill.
One participant that KLTV talked to said that it was understood that mistakes were going to occur during the drill. The person added that the key is learning from those mistakes to make sure first responders are prepared for an actual weather event.
Similar emergency drills will be held in Jacksonville and Tyler on Thursday.
