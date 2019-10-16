Wednesday’s Weather: Back to feeling like fall today! Here’s to a beautiful First Alert Forecast!

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! A few lingering showers this morning right along the cold front in Deep East Texas. The rain will be ending early, with temperatures falling into the 50s and 60s this morning behind the front. Breezy at times today, but with clearing skies, it will turn into a nice, fall feeling afternoon. High temperatures today will top out in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Overnight, winds diminish and with clear skies, temperatures will drop into the 40s by Thursday morning. Sunny and nice Thursday with highs in the lower 70s. A gradual warming trend is expected through the weekend with afternoon high temperatures back in the 80s Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances return to the forecast late Sunday and increase into Monday along the next cold front arriving in East Texas.