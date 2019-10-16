WATCH: East Texas lawmakers discuss House turmoil, secret recording

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - House lawmakers spoke with the East Texas Now news desk on Oct. 16 to discuss a controversy in the Texas House of Representatives following the release of a secret recording of a conversation between the House Speaker and a conservative activist.
Texas State Rep. Travis Clardy, R-Nacogdoches, and Texas State Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler, spoke about the state of the House and broken trust between party members and House leadership.
In August, allegations surfaced that House Speaker Dennis Bonnen planned to target members of his own party in the 2020 primaries. The allegations stemmed from a June 12 meeting Bonnen held with conservative activist Michael Quinn Sullivan. Bonnen has been accused of encouraging Sullivan to target specific Republican lawmakers in exchange for media credentials.
Then-GOP caucus chair Dustin Burrows was also involved in the conversation. Burrows resigned in August.
A recording of the conversation was released Tuesday and posted on Sullivan’s website and WBAP, which is a Dallas radio station. Read the full transcript here.
Schaefer, who represents District 6, was not mentioned as a possible target during the call. However, a bill he authored was discussed.
Bonnen referred to Clardy as “the ringleader of all opposition” during the conversation, saying he’d be pleased to see someone else leading Clardy’s district.
