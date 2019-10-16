Van Zandt County church destroyed in overnight fire

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A church in Van Zandt County was damaged in a fire Tuesday night.
According to the East Van Zandt Volunteer Fire Department, no one was injured in the blaze at Wallace Methodist Church.
Deputy Chief David Birdsong said the building was fully engulfed when crews arrived so they had to go into a defensive mode to fight the fire.
Birdsong said they were called to the scene around 4:40 a.m. and it took about 45 minutes to get it under control. The lone building of the church was destroyed.
Birdsong said crew members are investigating the fire to determine if the county fire marshal should be notified.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.