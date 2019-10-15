East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Burn Bans in East Texas... Kaufman and Van Zandt. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will remain in the forecast through late tonight as a cold front makes its way through our area. Once the front moves through, rain chances will diminish slowly. A few stronger storms will be possible along with a chance for a few to reach severe limits. Beginning tomorrow morning, the sun should return with a partly cloudy sky expected, but much cooler temperatures are likely. The coolest morning should be Thursday morning with lows in the middle to upper 40s. We will slowly warm up into the weekend as highs reach the middle 80s once again. Another front is expected on Monday morning which could bring more storms to East Texas as well as cooler temperatures. Wednesday through Saturday should be rain-free, once the morning showers end tomorrow morning.