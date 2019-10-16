Nacogdoches police: Man threatens family, barricades himself inside home

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have arrested a man they say threatened his family before barricading himself in a house early Wednesday morning.
According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, they responded to the 2400 block of East Star Ave at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday after they received a call reporting a man was threatening his family and was possibly armed with a rifle.
Nacogdoches police reported officers were able to evacuate the family from the house once they arrived on scene. The suspect, later identified 44-year-old Travis Favro, of Nacogdoches, refused to come out of the house, according to police.
The department’s SWAT team along with a negotiating team responded to the scene to assist, according to Nacogdoches police. All traffic on East Starr Avenue from Appleby Sand Road to Glen Hollow Drive was shut down as crews worked to get Favro out of the house.
According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, negotiators were able to get Favro to come out of the house at about 8 a.m. He was taken into custody with any further incident and East Starr Avenue was reopened to all traffic.
Nacogdoches police said this is an ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.