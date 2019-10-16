Harrison County officials searching for suspects who stole about 500 gallons of fuel from gas station

HARRISON COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects they say are involved in the large theft of fuel at a gas station.
According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the theft occurred at an outpost located near the intersection of FM 450 and Interstate 20.
The suspects reportedly broke the lock on one of the pumps and “fixed” the electronics inside, activating the pump. One of the suspects stayed at the truck and pumped fuel as the others went inside the store. According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect pumped gas for about 22 minutes and stole about 500 gallons worth of the fuel.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to call the office at 903-923-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.
