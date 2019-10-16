Hallsville Volunteer Fire Department releases ‘Firehouse Grub’

“Actually, the idea had come from one of my member’s wives. She had done some research and saw that some other departments had done cookbooks, thought it would be a neat idea," said Hallsville Fire Chief Craig Barton. "Nobody in this area had done one lately. So she actually approached the department and said,'Hey I’d like to do a fundraiser; I’d like to do a cookbook, but I’d like some of the firefighters to put in the recipes.”