Hallsville Volunteer Fire Department releases ‘Firehouse Grub’

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - It’s no secret firefighters like their food and often cook at their departments during their long shifts.
So, the Hallsville Volunteer Fire Department decided to share some of their recipes with the world and raise some money for the department while they were at it. Firehouse Grub is now available to the public. It features over 200 recipes from entrees to desserts.
“Actually, the idea had come from one of my member’s wives. She had done some research and saw that some other departments had done cookbooks, thought it would be a neat idea," said Hallsville Fire Chief Craig Barton. "Nobody in this area had done one lately. So she actually approached the department and said,'Hey I’d like to do a fundraiser; I’d like to do a cookbook, but I’d like some of the firefighters to put in the recipes.”
The cookbook is $20, with a $5 shipping charge, and available through their Facebook page. All proceeds go to the Hallsville Volunteer Fire Department.
