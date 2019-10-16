Guns stolen during rash of vehicle burglaries in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating numerous vehicle burglaries south of Longview.
Lt. Josh Tubb said Wednesday morning the sheriff’s office is looking into at least 20 cases, including guns being stolen out of vehicles and at least one vehicle being stolen.
The vehicle burglaries have been happening since August and have taken place from Lakeport to Lake Cherokee, according to Tubb. He said the latest incidents happened sometime Tuesday night.
Most of the vehicles involved were left unlocked, according to Tubb.
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum is working to learn more on this developing story. Stay with KLTV and KLTV.com for updates.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.