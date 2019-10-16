City of Tyler to conduct free chlorine conversion

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Some East Texans may notice some changes to their water supply next week.
The city of Tyler is temporarily switching to free chlorine during its annual disinfection process.
Kate Dietz, Manager of Water Utilities Systems, City of Tyler tells KLTV, “It’s something endorsed by the TCQ and the EPA regulatory agencies. So no, the water is safe to drink just like it normally is, just a different disinfectant.”
The city of Tyler will conduct its annual cleanse of the public water system. “We’re going to be doing a free chlorine conversion which is an annual preventative maintenance measure,” says Dietz.
Dietz says the temporary switch in treatment is as an extra measure for clean water.
“Because its maintenance of our distribution process systems it’s one of the best options we have for really maintaining the water quality in our system along with flushing,” adds Dietz.
For most of the year the city uses chloramines to disinfect, but city water utility employees will soon be disinfecting with “free chlorine” only.
“Literally what we do at the plants is we shut the ammonia off and we continue flowing chlorine, make small adjustments as necessary and then we work that free chlorinated disinfectant out into the system.”
Some residents may think their water tastes a little funny, but Dietz says it’s perfectly normal.
“The odor is just a little bit different because like I said chlorine is a powerful oxidant so the smell that it gives off you know concerns some people but it shouldn't be a concern.”
Citizens may see more flushing of fire hydrants during this process.
“Flushing is a major part of the program itself. Without the flushing, we don’t create enough demand in the system to move the water fully out so it’s very Important,” explains Dietz.
The process is planned for October 21st and will go through November 18th.
If you have questions or concerns, or need to report a problem you can call the city of Tyler Water Utilities Department at (903) 531-1285.
