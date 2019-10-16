Candlelight vigil held for missing Kilgore woman

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KLTV) - One by one. Friends, family, co-workers, and even complete strangers took a rose on Tuesday night for Rosemary Rodriguez.
"A lot of people called our mom, Rose. And that’s why we went for a rose for Rose. Because she’s well known for that,” said Rosemary’s youngest daughter Frances Messer.
"It's amazing. I had no idea how many lives my mother has touched,” said Lita Walker.
Rosemary's oldest daughter, Lita, could be found walking around receiving hugs and giving out flyers with her missing mother's photo.
"We are desperate. We are desperate for answers. And just want her back. So please,” Walker said.
She says the last person her mother was seen with was her boyfriend on Oct. 7th.
"He says that he left his home in Kilgore on Mt. Pisgah Road on Monday evening. The family is choosing to go by the last time one of us saw her, which was Sunday night. Mt grandmother went out to dinner with them and they dropped her back off at her house around 9 p.m. and she left with her boyfriend that evening,” Walker said.
Rosemary’s family is thanking the community for their support, but say more than anything they just want answers.
"They came together tonight for one purpose and that is to bring my sister, Rosemary, home. Any information that can lead to finding her, please, please help us out,” said Rosemary’s brother Alvie Messer.
"We just want her back. Absolutely. Just begging anyone and everyone that has anything or knows anything to come out. We just want to find our Mom.” Said Frances Messer.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for any information that could help locate Rodriguez.
