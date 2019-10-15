Upshur County man gets 25 years for kidnapping girlfriend at knifepoint

UPSHUR COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - A Gilmer man was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and kidnapping charges.
Charles Anthony Gray, 43, pleaded guilty to charges related to the June 24, 2018 kidnapping and assault of his then-girlfriend. He received three 25-year sentences and one 20-year sentence, which will run concurrent. Gray must serve at least half of the sentence before becoming eligible for parole.
According to a press release from the Upshur County District Attorney’s Office, Gray assaulted the victim before threatening her to hit her with a hammer. He then reportedly forced her into her car at knifepoint and drove her around Longview. They returned the following morning and the victim later was able to make a report to the sheriff’s office.
Gray was arrested several days later by the United States Marshal’s Task Force, according to the DA’s office.
According to the press release, he pleaded guilty to aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, two charges of aggravated assault threaten with a deadly weapon and assault/family violence.
The DA’s office reported Gray also waived his right to appeal.
