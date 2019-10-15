UIL State Executive Committee set to hear Mount Vernon appeal

The DEC Tuesday voted 6-0 that the two students moved to our school district for athletic purposes as defined by UIL rules, despite what we believe to be overwhelming evidence that the parents moved from Colorado for employment reasons. The DEC also voted 6-0 that Mt. Vernon ISD used a coach not employed by the district in violation of UIL rules. It then voted 6-0 to give Mt. Vernon a public reprimand for allowing a coach on the field who was not employed by the school.