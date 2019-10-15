UIL State Executive Committee set to hear Mount Vernon appeal

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The University Interscholastic League in Austin will have its State Executive Committee listen to an appeal by Mount Vernon ISD over the eligibility of two football players next Tuesday.
The hearing comes after the 7-3A DI District Executive Committee unanimously voted on October 8 against the eligibility of two players on the team. That vote came after a September 18 vote where the same DEC voted to allow the players to play.
Here is the statement that Mount Vernon ISD Superintendent Jason McCullough gave to KLTV/KTRE at the time of the 6-0 vote.
Read McCullough’s full statement below:
"We are disappointed by and disagree with the sudden reversal of field by the District 7-AAA Executive Committee but respect its decision. Facts presented at a previous meeting on this topic on Sept 18 resulted in the exoneration of the two students and validation of their athletic eligibility.
The DEC Tuesday voted 6-0 that the two students moved to our school district for athletic purposes as defined by UIL rules, despite what we believe to be overwhelming evidence that the parents moved from Colorado for employment reasons. The DEC also voted 6-0 that Mt. Vernon ISD used a coach not employed by the district in violation of UIL rules. It then voted 6-0 to give Mt. Vernon a public reprimand for allowing a coach on the field who was not employed by the school.
It is our understanding that NO games will be forfeited as a result of Tuesday’s actions.
Mt. Vernon ISD will contact the UIL Wednesday to begin the appeal process. We feel confident that once the facts are reviewed by the State Executive Committee, the decision to punish the two students will be overturned."
The appeal will be heard at 9:30 am next Tuesday in Pflugerville. The agenda for the meeting can be found here.
