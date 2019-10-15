Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are going to keep the rain, cloud cover, and fog for the rest of the day. A few spots might see a brief break in the cloud cover in the later afternoon which will help temperatures warm to the low 80s. Overnight a cold front will pass through and will take away most of the rain and cloud cover. A few showers will stick around for Wednesday morning, as temperatures only warm to the upper 60s. Clear sunny skies will return for Thursday on through the start of the weekend. A slight chance for showers returns for Sunday night and Monday morning.