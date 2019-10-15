TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire, crash causing delays at I-20 near Highway 31 exit in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews are responding to multiple crashes and a vehicle fire on I-20 in Gregg County.
According to the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, fire crews and DPS were dispatched to a truck on fire on westbound I-20 near the Highway 31 exit.
The sheriff’s office said the fire is now out. They said another accident in the area is also causing delays.
Drivers should slow their speed as the pavement is wet from rain that is moving through the area.
