TJC, Angelina atop of NJCAA Region XIV Coaches poll

Tyler, Texas (KTRE) - The basketball season is right around the corner and the junior college teams in East Texas are looking for another successful year.
Today the coaches polls for men’s and women’s basketball in Region XIV athletics came out. One the men’s side, Tyler brought home the most first place votes for the East Zone and claimed the No.1 spot. Navarro came in second followed by Trinity Valley, Kilgore, Panola, Bossier and Paris.
For the South Zone, Angelina College brought in five first place votes to claim the top in the zone. They were followed by Blinn, Lamar State-PA, Jacksonville, Lee, Coastal Bend and Victoria.
On the women’s side of the action the usual suspects are at the top. Trinity Valley brought home the most first place votes with 7. They were followed by Tyler, Kilgore, Angelina, a tie between Blinn and Panola, Bossier, Paris, Costal Bend and Jacksonville.
