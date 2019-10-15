Red Zone Top 10 Week 8: These are the teams you don’t wanna miss

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - This year the Red Zone on KTRE and KLTV is going big with a new weekly feature “The Red Zone Top 10.”
What is the Red Zone Top 10? It’s a subjective list of the 10 teams we think are “can’t miss” teams on the field.
Teams from the entire East Texas area and all classifications will be considered for the weekly list. This list will not make everyone happy. We hope the list creates clean and fun banter between fan bases and gets people energized for Friday Night action.
1. Longview (6-0) Last Week: 1 – The Lobos were able to push their winning streak to 22 straight games and 16 straight district wins with a 44-20 win on the road over Mesquite Horn Friday night. The win was also the first time Longview has beat Horn on the road since 2011. The Lobos and Tyler Lee are the last two undefeated teams in 11-6A District play. The Lobos will host Rockwall Heath Friday night.
2. Carthage (6-0) Last Week: 2 – The Bulldogs started district play with a hard fought 21-7 victory over Van this past Friday night. Carthage will return home this week to take on Chapel Hill who is coming off of a loss to Kilgore.
3. Lufkin (5-1) Last Week: 3 – Lufkin used a fast start on offense and two interceptions by Tre Odom to pull off a 31-21 victory over College Park Friday night. The win puts Lufkin at the top of the district along with Magnolia West. If Lufkin beats Tomball Friday night and west can handle their business against Waller then next Week Abe martin Stadium could be hosting the district championship game for the Pack.
4. San Augustine (5-0) Last Week: 4 – If anyone was shocked when San Augustine put up 77 points their first week and then their jaw probably dropped to the floor when they saw the Wolves beat Hull-Daisetta 83-0 to open district play last week. Three teams started 12-2A with wins on Friday night. San Augustine will travel to Groveton this week who is also 1-0 to start district play.
5. Diboll (6-0) Last Week: 6 – Last year Diboll only beat Coldspring 15-13 in district play. This year the team left no concern for the home fans at the woodshed, beating Coldspring 42-0 this time around. Diboll is alone in second place of 11-3A at 2-0. They are game behind Franklin who is 3-0. Franklin is off this week so if Diboll can handle business against Elkhart then the ‘Jacks will be tied with the Lions. The two play each other on November 1 which looks like it will be for the district title.
6. Gilmer- (5-2) Last Week: 5 – Gilmer improved to 5-2 on the year after holding off a gritty Spring Hill team Friday night. Gilmer running back Darrell Bush had 170 of the Buckeyes 386 total rushing yards. Gilmer used a interception to score on Spring Hill’s first play of the game which at the end of the night was a key play with the final score being 42-34.
7. Newton (5-1) Last Week: 7 – Newton is not only looking to return to state they are also looking to dominate their district foes as usual. That goal started last Friday with the Eagles winning 66-0 over Kountze. The Eagles are looking to move to 2-0 in district play when they host Hemphill Friday for homecoming.
8. Malakoff (5-1) Last Week: 8 – The Tigers opened up 6-3A district play Friday with a huge 70-7 win over previously unbeaten Life Oak Cliff. The Tigers put up the majority of points, 57, in the first half to make sure the second half was easy. Malakoff has a Thursday night game this week against A+ Academy.
9. Alto (6-0) Last Week:10 – Alto used their bye week to make sure defense got better as they headed into district play. It showed Friday as they held Big Sandy to under 50 yards of total offense in a 41-14 victory. Alto continues to roll through opponents and will now have a big home game Friday night against Carlisle, the top two teams in their 2A district.
10. Tyler Lee (5-1) Last Week: 9 – The Red Raiders got a nice bye week after starting the year 5-1. They are tied with Longview at the top of the district. Lee will hit the road west to the metroplex to take on Mesquite. The Skeeters are 6-1 on the year and 2-1 in district play.
Teams to watch – Sabine, Hughes Springs, Joaquin, Groveton, Grapeland, Mt. Enterprise