East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Burn Bans remain in effect for the following counties... Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Upshur, and Van Zandt. The chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms will likely increase during the overnight hours tonight and remain fairly high through tomorrow night as a cold front is expected to pass through East Texas late in the day on Tuesday. There is a very slight chance that a few thunderstorms on Tuesday could reach severe levels, but that chance does exist. Once the front moves through, rain chances will slowly diminish and then partly cloudy skies should exist for most of the day on Wednesday. Plentiful sunshine is likely for Thursday and Friday before some clouds start moving back in over the weekend. Rain chances increase to about 40% late in the day on Sunday as well as Monday as another cold front moves through East Texas. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible but are not likely during this time. Temperatures should warm up through tomorrow afternoon, then cool down once the front arrives. A slow warming trend is expected into the weekend before we cool back down just a bit early next week.