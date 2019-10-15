EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Cloudy and misty this morning with some dense fog developing in many places. A few isolated thundershowers in northern areas will end by late morning, but more rain is on the way. A cold front moves through East Texas this afternoon, bringing with it scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could have some gusty winds and small hail, especially north of I-20 this afternoon. Temperatures today, ahead of the front, will reach the lower 80s, but will fall into the 50s overnight. Rain ends early tomorrow with clearing skies by tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures on Wednesday will top out in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. The rest of the week looks beautiful with gradually warming temperatures and lots of sunshine. High temperatures will be back in the lower 80s by the weekend with a slight chance for rain returning by Sunday afternoon and another cold front on the way early next week.