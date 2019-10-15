Lufkin baseball player’s first home run comes at game where dad was honored

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Mack Slaton fell in love with baseball with his dad by his side.
His dad Brent was always his coach. The love for baseball went beyond his games. They attended games together. They watched games on TV together. The two even were able to fly to Williamsport, PA together to watch the Lufkin All-Stars compete at the Little League World Series. There bond through baseball was deep.
A year ago this week, Brent died at the age of 42 from a rare autoimmune disease. Brent learned he had contracted scleroderma, an extremely rare autoimmune disease, in 2014. With an outpouring of support and fundraising from the community and decided to undergo a stem cell transplant in 2016.
Mack continued to play baseball without his biggest fan.
“It was fun for me to be able to play with my firends and for him to coach me,” Slaton said.
On October 6th, Mack and his Texas Dynasty team was playing in a tournament in Tyler and in the championship game they were down in the final inning. Mack walked up to the plate and hit a two-run walk off home run to win the game and the championship for his team.
“At first i was kind of crying that day but then I hit the home run and I was just smiling,” Slaton said.
The game was even more special because Texas Dynasty wore pink jerseys since it was October and on the back of every jersey was “B. Slaton”. The story was passed around on several community pages and the people at DBR Woodworx in Longview found out. The company makes various types of shelves including one to hold baseballs and other sports memorabilia. The company made a special shelf for Mack’s first home run and his various championship rings.
“Everyone has a story,” Emily Ramey said. “My son has lost a good friend to cancer. I have lost a good friend to cancer and just something about he was losing, his team was losing and he came in with confidence and nailed that home run and won the game for his team.”
“I didn’t think that someone would do that for me but when I saw it I thought it was really cool,” Mack said.
Ramey even drove down to Lufkin to meet Mack in person and watch his Lufkin Fall Ball team play.
“I wouldn’t miss doing this for anything in the world,” Ramey said.
Mack is continuing to play baseball and like any good player he will let a lot of people affect the way he learns to advance his game. One person though will always be his biggest teacher and inspiration and that is his dad.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.