Longview ISD: Director of transportation resigning

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KLTV) - Longview ISD’s director of transportation is resigning, effective Dec. 31.
The district announced the news Tuesday in a statement.
On Aug. 23, the district previously reported Dale Bohannon had been terminated from his post. The termination came a day after an incident involving two 4-year-old students who were left on a school bus.
The district has not confirmed whether the two incidents were related.
When asked for clarification Tuesday, district spokeswoman Elizabeth Ross said the termination process began in August. It was reviewed and Bohannon was given an opportunity to appeal. Ultimately, Ross said the district and Bohannon reached an agreement on his resignation.
Bohannon joined the district in 2013.
