Longview entryway monument survey available online

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Longview is seeking input for the design of a welcome monument that will sit at a major intersection in south Longview.
A public survey is now available to gather opinions on two options for the monument at the intersection of High Street, Mobberly Avenue and Estes Parkway.
The monument will be part of a project to reconfigure the entire intersection, which was approved as part of the 2018 bond project.
Click here to take the City’s online survey which lets you rate each design on a five-star scale. You can also submit additional comments on each design.
The city released renderings of the two designs — shown below — last week.
