Kilgore police asking for public’s help with theft case

KILGORE, TEXAS (KLTV) - Kilgore police are asking for help identifying a person in connection with a theft.
Police say the theft happened on Oct. 11. They believe the man was driving a black extended cab Ford pickup with aftermarket wheels and a bed cover.
To provide information on the case, contact Detective Kay Lynn Newbill at 903-218-6907 or email kay.newbill@cityofkilgore.com. To remain anonymous, submit a tip to 847411+ KILGORE+ your tip. Refer to incident No. 1910-0744.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.