Kilgore police asking for public’s help with theft case

Kilgore police asking for public’s help with theft case
Kilgore police are asking for the public's help identifying a man they say is connected to a theft at Walmart. (Source: Kilgore police)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | October 15, 2019 at 12:11 PM CDT - Updated October 15 at 12:17 PM

KILGORE, TEXAS (KLTV) - Kilgore police are asking for help identifying a person in connection with a theft.

Police say the theft happened on Oct. 11. They believe the man was driving a black extended cab Ford pickup with aftermarket wheels and a bed cover.

Kilgore police are asking for the public's help identifying a man they say is connected to a theft at Walmart.
Kilgore police are asking for the public's help identifying a man they say is connected to a theft at Walmart. (Source: Kilgore police)

To provide information on the case, contact Detective Kay Lynn Newbill at 903-218-6907 or email kay.newbill@cityofkilgore.com. To remain anonymous, submit a tip to 847411+ KILGORE+ your tip. Refer to incident No. 1910-0744.

Kilgore police are asking for the public's help identifying a man they say is connected to a theft at Walmart.
Kilgore police are asking for the public's help identifying a man they say is connected to a theft at Walmart. (Source: Kilgore police)

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.