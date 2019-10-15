Investigators believe criminal activity involved in Gregg County woman’s disappearance

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Investigators with the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office now believe that criminal activity may be involved in the disappearance of Rosemary Rodriguez.
According to a post on the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for any information that helps investigators locate Rodriguez, 54.
Josh Tubb, a spokesman for the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office said that GCSO investigators have been looking into the case continuously since it was reported, and they have put many hours into the investigation.
Rodriguez is described as being about 5-feet-4-inches tall and about 185 pounds.
“Rodriguez was last seen on Monday 10/07/2019 at approximately 6:45 P.M., leaving a residence in the Mt. Pisgah Road area of Kilgore, Texas,” the Facebook post stated. “Rodriguez was last seen wearing a blue Walmart smock and blue pants.”
According to the Facebook post, Rodriguez drives a green 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with an OU sticker on the back window. The vehicle has the Texas license plate No. GCM3117.
