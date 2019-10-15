Henderson County deputies arrest game room manager, customer on drug charges

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A game room manager was arrested along with another man on drug charges during a building check.
According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, John Edward Bernard, 58, the manager of the Silver Mine game room, located at 6200 State Highway 198, was arrested along with Kevin Jay Todd, Jr., 34, during a routine check on Monday night.
The sheriff’s office reported that during the check, a deputy noticed Todd trying to hide what was believed to be narcotics behind a gaming machine. The deputy then discovered a small case containing methamphetamine inside.
Bernard was also seen attempting to hide something behind the game room’s counter. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies then recovered a used narcotic pide and a bag containing meth.
Both Bernard and Todd were charged with felony possession of methamphetamines and booked into the Henderson County Jail.
