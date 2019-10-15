Governor’s Office: Tyler, Longview, Lufkin awarded with grant money to prevent terrorism

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler, Longview, and Lufkin will be among the Texas cities and counties that will receive money from the Homeland Security Grant Program, according to Governor Greg Abbott’s office.
According to a press release, Abbott announced $61.2 million in funding from the Homeland Security Grant Program on Tuesday. The grant money is designed to help state and local efforts to prevent terrorism and prepare for the “threats and hazards that post the greatest risk to the security of Texas and its citizens.”
“As Governor, my top priority is keeping our communities safe,” Abbott said in the press release. “These grants will ensure our communities have the resources they need to counter terrorism statewide and enhance security for all Texans. Our ongoing efforts to keep Texas safe would not be possible without our partnership with the federal government, and I thank them for their continued assistance.”
The City of Tyler received $37,500 from the grant program, and the City of Longview got $77,000. Lufkin’s share of the grant money totaled $32,684.46.
The awards were primarily released to cities and counties across Texas, and they include 264 projects under the State Homeland Security Program and 136 projects through the Urban Area Security Initiative.
The grant awards are designed to improve the core capabilities outlined in the National Preparedness Goal, and they are meant to strengthen Texas’ ability to “prevent, protect against, mitigate, respond to and, and recover from terrorism and other catastrophic events.”
Those capabilities include special response teams and first responder capabilities, state, regional, and local planning, interoperable emergency communications, and fusion centers.
