East Texas Ag News: It’s time to plant your cool season annual forages

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Late September through early October is the ideal time for planting cool-season annual forages such as annual ryegrass, small grains, and cool-season annual legumes.
A Texas A&M AgriLife extension forage specialist recommends that anytime you are incorporating new forages into your production systems it is important to make sure to match the forage species to your location.
This means matching the species to your soil type and average annual rainfall.
If you have questions about forages appropriate for your area contact your local office of Texas A&M AgriLife extension service and speak with your county extension agent.
