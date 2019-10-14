Week 8 schedule

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - There are only four weeks left in the regular season of high school football.
Powerhouses Longview, Lufkin, Carthage and San Augustine all picked up wins last week. Palestine picked up a statement win over Henderson to open district play and picked up the Week 7 game ball in the process. This week there are key games all across the region that could bring teams closer to a district title.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Big Sandy vs Union Grove @ Union Grove 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 18
6A
Rockwall Heath vs Longview @ Longview 7:25 p.m.
Tyler Lee vs Mesquite @ Mesquite 7:30 p.m.
5A
Lufkin vs Tomball @ Tomball 7:30 p.m.
Marshall vs Jacksonville @ Jacksonville 7:30 p.m.
Pine Tree vs Nacogdoches @ Nacogdoches 7:30 p.m.
Hallsville vs Mt Pleasant @ Mt Pleasant 7:30 p.m.
Lindale vs Whitehouse @ Whitehouse 7:30 p.m.
Sulphur Springs vs Corsicana @ Corsicana 7:30 p.m.
4A
Chapel Hill vs Carthage @ Carthage 7:30 p.m.
Kilgore vs Henderson @ Henderson 7:30 p.m.
Palestine vs Van @ Van 7:30p.m.
Liberty-Eylau vs Spring Hill @ Spring Hill 7:30 p.m.
Gilmer vs Pleasant Grove @ Pleasant Grove 7:30 p.m.
Huntington vs Jasper @ Jasper 7:30 p.m.
Lumberton vs Livingston @ Livingston 7:30 p.m.
Midlothian Heritage vs Athens @ Athens 7:30 p.m.
Wills Point vs Brownsboro @ Brownsboro 7:30 p.m.
Rusk vs Bullard @ Bullard 7:30 p.m.
3A
Hooks vs Hughes Springs@ Hughes Springs 7:30 p.m.
Edgewood vs Palmer @ Palmer 7:30 p.m.
Trinity vs Palestine Westwood @ Westwood 7:30 p.m.
Crockett vs Coldspring @ Coldspring 7:30 p.m.
Diboll vs Elkhart @ Elkhart 7:30 p.m.
Anahuac vs Woodville @ Woodville 7:30 p.m.
Corrigan vs Kountze @ Kountze 7:30 p.m.
Hemphill vs Newton @ Newton 7:30 p.m.
Emory Rains vs Pottsboro @ Pottsboro 7:30 p.m.
Eustace vs Life School Oak Cliff @ Life School Oak Cliff 7:30 p.m.
Malakoff vs A+ Academy @ A+ Academy 7:30 p.m.
Alba Golden vs Grand Saline @ Grand Saline 7:30 p.m.
Winona vs Arp @ Arp 7:30 p.m.
Harmony vs Quitman @ Quitman 7:30 p.m.
Frankston vs Troup @ Troup 7:30 p.m.
Elysian Fields vs Waskom @ Waskom 7:30 p.m.
Daingerfield vs Queen City @ Queen City 7:30 p.m.
Ore City vs New Diana @ New Diana 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta vs Mount Vernon @ Mount Vernon 7:30 p.m.
Sabine vs West Rusk @ West Rusk 7:30 p.m.
White Oak vs Mineola @ Mineola 7:30 p.m.
Tatum Eagles vs Winnsboro @ Winnsboro 7:30 p.m.
2A
Timpson vs Joaquin @ Joaquin 7:30 p.m.
Maud vs Mt. Enterprise @ Mt. Enterprise 7:30 p.m.
Overton vs Clarksville @ Clarksville 7:30 p.m.
Colmesneil vs West Hardin @ West Hardin 7:00 p.m.
Lovelady vs Grapeland @ Grapeland 7:00 p.m.
San Augustine vs Groveton @ Groveton 7:00 p.m.
Shelbyville vs West Sabine @ West Sabine 7:00 p.m.
Beckville vs Garrison @ Garrison 7:30 p.m.
Tenaha vs Harleton @ Harleton 7:30 p.m.
Carlisle vs Alto @ Alto 7:30 p.m.
Hawkins vs Cushing @ Cushing 7:30 p.m.
Cayuga vs Normangee @ Normangee 7:30 p.m.
Centerville vs Cross Roads @ Cross Roads 7:30 p.m.
Honey Grove vs Como-Pickton @ Como Pickton 7:30 p.m.
Linden-Kildare vs Timpson @ Timpson 7:30 p.m.
A
Apple Springs vs Orange Community @ Apple Springs 7 p.m.
High Island vs Fruitvale @ Fruitvale @ 7:30 p.m.
Leverett’s Chapel vs Union Hill @ 7:30 p.m.
Private Schools
Dallas Fairhill vs Trinity School Of Texas @ Trinity School Of Texas 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Gorman vs All Saints @ All Saints 7:30 p.m.
Brook Hill vs Grace Community @ Grace Community 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Tyler Heat vs King’s Academy @ King’s Academy 1 p.m.
Marshall Christian Academy vs Willowbend @ Willowbend 1:25 p.m.