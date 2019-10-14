Upshur County resident says Sunday’s explosion shook his house

Upshur County, Texas (KLTV) - East Texans from Big Sandy to Longview reported hearing a loud explosion late Sunday afternoon.
According to the Gladewater Fire Department, it happened in the 2600 block of South Rodeo Street just west of Gladewater. And several residents were evacuated when first responders saw signs at the oil lease indicating the presence of hydrogen sulfide gas.
According to Gladewater Fire Chief Cory Crowell, firefighters weren’t sure what they were up against when they arrived at the scene.
“They found that there had been an explosion on a well site, and there was a gas release. And so they erred on the side of caution and started evacuating a few of the residents around there,” Crowell said.
About a mile away, Jimmy Peterson wasn’t evacuated, but he and his wife Judy were pretty shaken up.
“I was coming in the back door of my home, and I heard a massive explosion; it shook the whole house,” Peterson said.
He said it came from southeast of his house.
“I knew from the direction it wasn’t anything on the railroad tracks, so I was really glad about that part of it,” Peterson stated.
He said Sunday he had been riding his side-by-side in that area.
“Everything seemed normal - wasn’t any problems or issues. There are some high-pressure gas lines that do run back through that part,” Peter said.
Chief Crowell said Longview Hazmat was on the scene as the company came in and shut off what turned out to be natural gas, not hydrogen sulfide.
“There was quite a bit of debris inside the fenced area. Since then, the company’s been out there and cleaned everything up,” Crowell said.
Peterson said he didn’t see any indication of fire after the explosion.
“There may have been an initial flash fire, but there was no fire present when our personnel arrived,” Crowell relayed.
Peterson was just glad he and his wife were back home when the explosion occurred.
“Thank God I wasn’t on that at that time,” Peterson added.
Chief Crowell says residents were allowed back in their homes within a few hours. There were no reported injuries at the scene of the explosion.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.