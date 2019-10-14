Tyler police: Suspect stole woman’s car at gunpoint on E. Lake St.

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are investigating after a woman was car-jacked at gunpoint Monday morning.
Don Martin, a spokesman for the Tyler Police Department, said the incident occurred at about 9:57 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of UT Health’s East Lake Medical Center, which is located in the 1100 block of East Lake Street Monday morning.
According to a press release, the victim was a 19-year-old Tyler Junior College student. The suspect approached the female victim as she was parking her maroon 2016 Chrysler 200, pointed a handgun at her, and told her to hand over the keys to her car.
'The victim complied, and the suspect jumped in her vehicle and left north on Fleischel Street," the press release stated. “The victim reported no injuries during the incident.”
The suspect was described as a tall, skinny black man in his 20s, the press release stated. At the time of the car theft, he was wearing a white, long-sleeved shirt.
The stolen Chrysler 200 has the Texas license plate MLI-4674.
Anyone with any information about the suspect or the crime is urged to call the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000 or Crimestoppers at (903) 597-CUFF. Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect in this case, the press release stated.
