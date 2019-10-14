Three people confirmed dead after explosion near Talco

RED RIVER COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Officials have confirmed three people are dead following a weekend explosion.
In a Facebook post shortly before midnight, the Red River County Sheriff’s Office said three bodies have been recovered from private property near Talco.
Officials say the explosion is believed to have happened Saturday night around 7 o’clock.
“First Responders were notified when a family member went to check on a loved one that they were not able to get ahold of since the previous day,” said the RRCSO.
Sunday afternoon, the Longview Fire Department said they were asked to assist in search and rescue efforts in an underground bunker the same area.
The Paris Fire Department also said they sent a two-man response team to do air monitoring.
According to the RRCSO, multiple agencies assisted including, the “Bogata Fire Department, the Talco Fire Department, the Paris Fire Department, the Longview Fire Department, the Bogata Police Department, DPS, The State Fire Marshall’s, The Highway Department, and many more.”
As of late Sunday night, it was unknown what caused the explosion.
“The names of the deceased are not being released at this time due to it still being an ongoing investigation,” said the RRCSO.
