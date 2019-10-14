EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A few sprinkles possible this morning with mostly cloudy skies. Expect more clouds than sun throughout the day today and a chance for a few showers and thundershowers off and on but especially this afternoon and early evening. Temperatures today will stay in the 60s and 70s all day. More clouds and even better chances for rain tomorrow ahead of the next cold front. Expect scattered showers and thundershowers and warm afternoon high temperatures near 80 degrees. The front arrives late in the day with rain continuing through Wednesday morning, especially in Deep East Texas. Temperatures Wednesday morning drop into the 50s and with clearing skies Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will reach near 70 degrees. Expect a slow warm up through the weekend with increasing clouds through Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances return late weekend ahead of another cold front on the way for early next week.