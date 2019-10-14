Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are going to keep cloudy skies for the rest of the afternoon as well as slight rain chances. Deep East Texas has the best chance of seeing a few extra showers throughout the rest of the day. We are staying cool and comfortable with temperatures warming to the mid-70s. Overnight lows will sink to the upper 60s. Tomorrow it looks like we are going to see showers all day long with isolated thundershowers in the late afternoon. Be sure you pack along an umbrella! A cold front will pass through late in the day on Tuesday and will drop temperatures to the upper 60s to low 70s for Wednesday. Sunny and clear skies return for Thursday and Friday as we warm to the low to mid-70s. For the weekend be prepared for parlty sunny skies, temperatures in the low 80s, and slight afternoon rain chances.