East Texas Ag News: New clump grass listed as one of Texas’ top performing plants

East Texas Ag News: New clump grass listed as one of Texas’ top performing plants
East Texas Ag News: Managing the Bermuda grass maggot
October 14, 2019 at 6:39 AM CDT - Updated October 14 at 6:41 AM

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A versatile perennial clump grass called lindheimer muhly is now listed among the state’s top-performing plants.

Texas A&M Agrilife created the Texas superstar plants list to help Texans select the best plants for quality and reliability.

An ornamental horticulturist in Overton, says the plant is well suited for the entire state, and its versatility makes it a great choice for landscapes.

Lindheimer muhly is a clump-forming, tough, warm-season perennial grass native to texas.

And their neutral tones work well as a background to colorful flowers or as landscape specimens surrounded by colorful plants. They can also be utilized as seasonal screens or erosion control when planted in groups.

You can always stay connected to the latest, local Ag news. Just click over to ETXAgNews.com.

Copyright 2019 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.