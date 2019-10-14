Dispute between neighbors leads to shooting, one arrest in Hunt County

HUNT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - From the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office:
On October 13th, at approximately 3:50 p.m. Deputies with the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 10700 block of Maplewood Drive in regards to a shooting call.
During the course of the initial investigation, it was determined that a dispute between neighbors had escalated to one of the subjects shooting and striking a person in the leg. The suspect, who is identified as Christopher Lee Canington, 36-year-old male from Wills Point Texas, was detained. The victim was located a short time later with a gunshot to the upper leg. Deputy Hunter Hall immediately applied his Sheriff’s Office issued tourniquet until AMR could make scene.
Mr. Canington was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and transported to the Hunt County Detention Center. The victim was transported by AMR to a local hospital for his injury and his condition is not known as of this press release.
Mr. Canington was arraigned earlier today and bond has been set at $150,000
Sheriff Meeks stated: “I believe that everyone recalls that horrible night when 5 Dallas officers were killed but one of the things that came out of that tragedy was for officers to carry tourniquets on their duty belts. I commend Deputy Hunter Hall with the quick thinking to care for the victim while he was waiting on AMR. I would also like to thank the Quinlan and West Tawakoni Police Departments for assisting us on this call”.
