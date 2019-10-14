City council to vote on providing beach-front access to Lake Athens

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - The city council of Athens on Monday will discuss the possibility of adding beach-front access to Lake Athens.
Councilman Robert Gross proposed the idea. The city manager said Gross grew up in the area, and he and plenty of residents of Athens would like to see an area of public access to the lake.
“It’s just open for discussion; possible locations and feedback. Not only from active citizens but from the Municipal Water Authorityfolks will be there as well,” said Elizabeth Borstead, city manager of Athens. “So we’re just hoping to have some good conversation about the topic.”
The city council will meet Monday evening at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the possibilty, as well as a number of other items on the agenda. If you’d like to learn more, please visit the City of Athen’s website for the city council agenda.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.