Three people missing after explosion in underground bunker in Talco area

RED RIVER COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department confirms the are on their way to assist in search and rescue efforts after an explosion in an underground bunker at a deer camp in the Talco area.
According to officials, three people are unaccounted for and are believed to be trapped inside the bunker. The Longview Fire Marshall said the department’s rescue team was on the way to assist.
The Paris Fire Department said they sent a two-man response team to do some air-monitoring in the area.
Other details are limited at this time. KLTV has a crew en route and we will update this story with any new details we receive.
