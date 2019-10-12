Upshur Rural metering point suffers outage, thousands without power

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Thousands of people are without power after the Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation said an outage occurred at their Jefferson metering point.
They said this has caused several substations to go down.
Upshur Rural said the issue has been located and power will be rerouted from their Diana substation metering point to substations that are currently down.
According to the Upshur Rural outage map, over 9,000 people are without power.
KLTV will update this story with any new information we receive.
