Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Expect skies to gradually clear out overnight and winds will slowly diminish. Temperatures Saturday morning will be the coolest we’ve seen all season. Expect morning lows near 40 degrees with a few places dropping into the upper 30s. A beautiful Saturday afternoon is ahead with lots of sunshine and nice, cool temperatures in the mid 60s along with light winds. Clouds increase Sunday with a chance for some showers by Sunday afternoon and temperatures warming into the 70s. Next week could transition East Texas into somewhat of a wet pattern with at least slight chances for rain almost every day. The best chances will be midweek with another cold front arriving.