ETX homeowner fires shots at alleged burglars, injuring one

FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Deputies are investigating a shooting involving a homeowner who deputies say shot and injured a burglary suspect.
The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. at a home along the 15000 block of Brookstone Drive in Flint.
According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the homeowner stated he arrived home from work when he observed a vehicle pull up to the front of his house with the lights off and several males exit the vehicle. He then observed the males walking around his vehicle, which was parked in his driveway. The homeowner believed that the suspects were trying to break into his car.
The sheriff’s office said the homeowner exited his home armed with a firearm and fired several shots into the air. At this time, the suspects fled the area on foot in a northwest direction. The homeowner then retreated into his home to call 911 as the suspect vehicle pulled away from his residence headed toward the dead end road where the suspects had fled on foot.
The homeowner came back outside and met with his neighbor, who was now outside armed with a firearm as well. The homeowner was explaining the incident to his neighbor as he was still on the phone with 911.
The sheriff’s office said at this time, the suspect vehicle approached both of them at a high rate of speed and with its lights off. Both the homeowner and the neighbor felt their lives were in danger as the vehicle approached. The homeowner fired several rounds toward the vehicle and the neighbor fired at least once. The vehicle was struck with the gunfire and swerved off the road into the homeowner’s yard. The vehicle then crossed the road and drove into a wooded area. All suspects fled from the vehicle into the woods.
A short time later, one of the suspects exited the woods and told the neighbor he had been shot. A deputy had just arrived on scene and requested UT Health East Texas EMS. Upon the arrival of paramedics, the suspect was transported to UT Health East Texas where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Smith County Investigators were able to interview the suspect who admitted to driving the suspect vehicle along with two passengers. He also admitted that they had broken into several other vehicles just prior to this incident. Investigators also determined that the suspect vehicle was stolen.
The sheriff’s office said the additional suspects are still at large and the known suspect’s name is being withheld pending additional charges. This investigation will continue.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
