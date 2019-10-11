Whitehouse City Council selects 5 to interview for police chief position

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - The Whitehouse City Council has selected five candidates for initial interviews in consideration of the vacated police chief position.
The council determined the candidates during a closed session of their meeting on Wednesday night. They did not release the names of the candidates so as to not jeopardize their current employment positions.
The first five interviews will be held Oct. 16 and 17.
It was stated during the meeting that no candidates who have applied have been disqualified.
The city parted ways with its former chief, Ed Morris, in August.
