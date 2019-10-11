TJC holds graduation ceremony for 30th Basic Peace Officer Class

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Junior College held a graduation ceremony Friday for cadets who completed its 30th Basic Peace Officer Class.
The ceremony was at the Liberty Theater in downtown Tyler.
The cadets represent several East Texas law enforcement agencies. The graduates and their departments are listed below:
Tyler Police Department
- Luis Avelar
- Braden Barnes
- Donald Henson
- Trevor Henson
- Gavin Kirkhart
- James Nipp
- Jonathan Phillips
- Lyndsey Rogers
- Stephen Todd
- Jon Whitham
- Smith County Sheriff’s Office
- Zach Allen
- Trevor Hodges
- Chase Vinson
- Jake Williams
Whitehouse Police Department
- Leah Davidson
Longview Police Department
- Dillon Hartsfield
- Colby Price
- Ashley Rouse
Tyler Fire Marshal’s Office
- Larry Crowson
