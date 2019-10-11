Smith Co. family escapes house fire sparked by reported lightning strike

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Lightning from an overnight line of storms is thought to have sparked a fire that gutted a Smith County family’s home.
Crews from multiple departments were dispatched around 1:20 a.m. Friday to County Road 455, southwest of Mineola.
A family of two reported hearing a loud explosion and escaped unharmed as the flames began to spread. A woman who lives there says the home went up in flames after only about three minutes.
Lindale Fire Department Assistant Chief Clay Williamson says the mobile home is likely a total loss.
In the meantime, the family says they plan to stay with relatives who live next door.
Mineola Fire Department, Lindale Fire Department, and Van Fire Department all responded.
The Smith County Fire Marshal is now investigating whether the fire was started by a lightning strike.
