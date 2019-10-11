Shrimp Spaghetti by Dudley’s Cajun Cafe

Shrimp Spaghetti by Dudley’s Cajun Cafe
Shrimp Spaghetti by Dudley's Cajun Cafe (Source: kltv)
October 11, 2019 at 4:40 PM CDT - Updated October 11 at 4:40 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Looking for a delicious seafood dish? This shrimp spaghetti by Dudley’s Cajun Cafe can be made with crawfish instead and pairs wonderfully with a green salad.

Shrimp or Crawfish Spaghetti by Dudley’s Cajun Cafe

  • One large chopped onion
  • One large bell pepper chopped
  • One 10 oz can of cream of mushroom soup
  • One pound of shrimp or crawfish
  • 12 oz of thin spaghetti
  • 6 tbsp of butter
  • 1/4 cup of water
  • seasoning of choice

Saute chopped onion and bell peppers in butter for 35 minutes. Add cream of mushroom soup and simmer for 45 minutes. Then add 1/4 cup of water, shrimp and season to taste. Cook for 20 minutes and boil the spaghetti in a different pot. Mix the soup mixture and the spaghetti in a large bowl. Serve with toasted french bread.

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.