TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Looking for a delicious seafood dish? This shrimp spaghetti by Dudley’s Cajun Cafe can be made with crawfish instead and pairs wonderfully with a green salad.
Shrimp or Crawfish Spaghetti by Dudley’s Cajun Cafe
- One large chopped onion
- One large bell pepper chopped
- One 10 oz can of cream of mushroom soup
- One pound of shrimp or crawfish
- 12 oz of thin spaghetti
- 6 tbsp of butter
- 1/4 cup of water
- seasoning of choice
Saute chopped onion and bell peppers in butter for 35 minutes. Add cream of mushroom soup and simmer for 45 minutes. Then add 1/4 cup of water, shrimp and season to taste. Cook for 20 minutes and boil the spaghetti in a different pot. Mix the soup mixture and the spaghetti in a large bowl. Serve with toasted french bread.
