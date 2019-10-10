Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good evening, East Texas! Big changes are on the way! Still warm and breezy tonight with approaching thunderstorms. The chances for rain will increase by midnight tonight. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for far northwestern counties until 1am, after that, storms should weaken as they move into East Texas. Expect to wake up early Friday to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rainfall is possible. If any storms become strong, the main threat would be gusty winds and small hail. However, most of the storms should begin to weaken as they move into East Texas overnight. As the front moves into the area, expect falling temperatures. That means temperatures tomorrow morning will start in the 60s and 70s, but will fall into the 50s behind the cold front by afternoon. Some rain is possible behind the front as well, but it should all come to an end by Friday evening, just in time for Friday football games. Breezy north winds behind the front will make it a chilly Friday evening and temperatures overnight into Saturday will drop into the lower 40s. A nice, fall-feeling weekend is ahead with a very slight chance for an isolated shower on Sunday.