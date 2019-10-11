Man charged with intoxication manslaughter in fatal Pittsburg crash

On October 10, 2019, Pittsburg Police Officers responded to the intersection of Loop 179 and County Road 2106 for a crash. The officers’ investigation showed that a 2007 Chevrolet pickup driven by Joseph Mickael Agundiz, 27, had entered the intersection and failed to yield the right of way to a 2002 Honda motorcycle operated by Jason Ray Gilmore, 43. Gilmore did not survive his injuries.