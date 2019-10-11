Man charged with intoxication manslaughter in fatal Pittsburg crash

PITTSBURG, TEXAS (KLTV) - From the Pittsburg Police Department:
On October 10, 2019, Pittsburg Police Officers responded to the intersection of Loop 179 and County Road 2106 for a crash. The officers’ investigation showed that a 2007 Chevrolet pickup driven by Joseph Mickael Agundiz, 27, had entered the intersection and failed to yield the right of way to a 2002 Honda motorcycle operated by Jason Ray Gilmore, 43. Gilmore did not survive his injuries.
Agundiz was arrested for Intoxication Manslaughter and Tampering with Evidence and booked into the Camp County Jail.
Please continue to pray for the families.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.