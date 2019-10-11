Longview woman gets deferred adjudication probation after child left in vegetative state

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The mother of a child left in a vegetative state has pleaded guilty to injury to a child. Cynthia Gonzalez, 34, was sentenced to five years deferred adjudication probation.
Investigators say on December 26, 2011 Gonzalez brought her 2-year-old daughter to a Longview hospital with numerous bruises and several teeth missing. The child also had a skull fracture and internal bleeding.
The child remains in a vegetative state at a state therapeutic care facility.
Gonzales is a Mexican citizen who is in the U.S. illegally. As part of her sentence, Gozalez must also pay a $1,500 fine and complete life skills classes. Gonzalez faces up to 20 years in prison if she violates the conditions of her probation.
