Longview narrows entryway monument proposal to two possible designs

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Longview is another step closer to picking a final design for the new welcome monument for the city’s southern entryway.
The city now has two designs to choose from for the monument that will eventually sit at the intersection of High Street, Mobberly Avenue, and Estes Parkway.
“The city would like to reconfigure that entire intersection. As a part of that, we want to add an entryway feature that welcomes people to Longview,” said city spokesperson Shawn hara. “So we’ve got two basic designs, two basic concepts, and we want to hear from people about which one do you like better, what would you like to see.”
The effort is a key element of the Longview Comprehensive Plan, which calls for the improvement of the city’s southern entryways from Interstate 20 north toward downtown.
Hara said the city will soon be putting together an online survey to gather input from residents.
“You got to remember these are very large. Both of them are. It’s a big, kind of an epic welcome to Longview kind of signage is what we’re looking at,” he said. “Both of them are very unique and have some different creativity to them.”
