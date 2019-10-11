Investigation in Van Zandt County results in recovery of stolen commercial vehicles

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Thursday, Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office deputies took part in a multi-jurisdictional/agency investigation in the Turner Hayden area that resulted in one arrest and the recovery of several stolen commercial vehicles.
According to a post on the Van Zandt County Facebook page, the community where the investigation took place is south of Interstate 20.
Stolen property, including several commercial vehicles from the DFW area, were recovered. Law enforcement officers also seized equipment that is typically used to dismantle stolen vehicles.
A search warrant was obtained and executed for a detailed search of the property, which resulted in the recovery of the above-listed items to also include illegal narcotics” the Facebook post stated.
The post said the investigation continued into the evening hours of Thursday. One person was arrested at the scene, and more arrests are pending, the Facebook post stated.
“Sheriff Corbett would like to thank the Texas Department of Public Safety and the East Texas Auto Theft Taskforce for their continued assistance and support during this investigation,” the Facebook post stated.
